Interstate 70 in Callaway County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Both lanes of Interstate 70 in Callaway County, near mile marker 163 at Mineola Hill, reopened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
All eastbound and westbound lanes closed at 7:30 a.m. following a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. The crash included at least one semi-truck and a car.
The westbound lanes opened about 30 minutes after the crash, but the eastbound lanes were blocked for two hours.
Some of the occupants of the vehicles were injured, according to an email from Troop F's Corporal Kyle Green. The severity of the injuries is still being assessed.
The cause of the crash has not been determined, but Green said more than one crash likely occurred in same area. The highway patrol is currently investigating the accident.
This story will be updated as more information is released.