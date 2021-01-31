Intoxicated driver causes rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Based on a Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an intoxicated driver was involved in a rollover accident on Highway 94 early Saturday morning.
The post says the driver was traveling east on the highway, failed to negotiate a corner, went off the roadway, and flipped numerous times before the vehicle crashed. A deputy responded to the scene at 3:00 a.m.
According to the post, the driver received moderate injuries and the passenger was seriously injured. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
The post says the driver will be facing charges for driving while intoxicated at minimum.