JEFFERSON CITY - Car dealerships are struggling to fill their lots with new cars as manufacturing delays continue. Orders for new cars has delays of weeks, sometimes months.
The shortage of computer chips has led to a decrease in manufacturing in the United States. As a result, the prices for both new and used cars are increasing.
Some have predicted that the market will improve as the year goes on. Kevin Riley, co-owner of a dealership in Jefferson City, is skeptical of those odds.
"From everything I've read and heard recently, it sounds like the third quarter or fourth quarter this year that things will break loose," Riley said. "I don't know how that happens, I don't how all the sudden there's all kinds of chips."
While people in the market are struggling to buy new cars, Riley says sellers of used cars could benefit.
"The used car market values have shot up," Riley said. "I've never seen an appreciation of used cars just hasn't taken place as it has currently."
Dealerships will have to continue to rely on the used car market as manufactures struggle to keep up.