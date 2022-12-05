BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office surveyed the scene Monday where a Centralia man died after a collision with a train on Saturday night.

The office flew a drone over train tracks to get a more complete image of the crossing. The collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train happened near the intersection of Jennings Road and Keil Road.

A news release from the sheriff's office said the crash investigation revealed that Ceno McGee, 67, was the driver who died after sustaining injuries during the crash. The office said McGee turned onto Jennings Road and that is when he crossed the path of the ongoing train. There were no other injuries reported.

The scene of the crash happened at what is considered a passive railroad crossing. That means that there is often only signs indicated a railroad crossing; not bells, lights or guards. At the crossing near Jennings Road and Keil Road, there are two signs on each side of the track: a yield sign and a crossbuck, or a railroad crossing sign.

Tim Hull, the executive director of Missouri Operation Lifesaver, said at these crossings, it's even more important for drivers to stay alert because there are fewer indicators of if a train is coming. He recommended that drivers turn off their music and come to a complete stop at all railroad crossings. Hull said it's up to drivers to be hyperaware because of how long it takes for trains to stop.

"Even though they go into emergency breaking, it's going to take them more than a mile to come to a complete stop," Hull said. "By the time they see the vehicle, it's too late."

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Crossing Inventory reported that there are 4,381 public crossings and 2,183 private crossings in Missouri. Of the public crossings at grade, 50% have active lights or gates.

The Federal Railroad Administration put out an Accident Prediction Report for public, at-grade highway-rail crossings. This crossing ranked 2,455 out of 3,301 for most predicted crossings for railroad accidents per year.