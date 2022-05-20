OSAGE COUNTY - An investigation into the potential distribution of medicated supplements by the Busy Bee Daycare facility in Osage County has been suspended, according to the Osage County sheriff.
A complaint was filed to Osage County Sheriff's Department in March regarding the distribution of melatonin, and the investigation that followed was determined to find whether or not other substances had been redistributed.
According to a statement, Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham said the investigation could not find any evidence that any substance other than melatonin was distributed.
Since melatonin is considered a dietary supplement rather than an over-the-counter drug, police found no reason to suspect a crime had taken place.
Recently, Busy Bee Daycare had moved to acquire a new license under a new name as the investigation took place.