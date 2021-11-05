JEFFERSON CITY – Crews continue to clean up $2.5 million worth of damage from a fire that destroyed a leased state building in Jefferson City.
On Monday evening, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 1621 East Elm Street, which is a leased facility for the state of Missouri.
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said Friday the cause of the fire is still undetermined. Investigators could not eliminate the possibility that the fire originated on the roof or within the attic portion of the structure.
Investigators determined that fire damage to the interior of the building was caused by “fall down burning from the attic level” of the structure.
The damage assessment and estimated loss amount from the privately owned building and its contents is $2.5 million, according to a news release.
The fire was an isolated incident, and there have been no reports of injury or fatalities.
State team members from the Department of Social Services and the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division temporarily relocated as a result of the fire.
On Thursday, a contractor began recovery and disposal of state owned equipment. Damage estimates are still under review.