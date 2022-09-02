SEDALIA - An officer involved in a deadly shooting in Sedalia over Memorial Day weekend will not be charged with wrongdoing after an investigation and review from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.
The incident occurred on Sunday, May 29 in the 700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. A report started when Masen Moore was seen with a gun and harassing residents in the location, making the residents in the surrounding area feel unsafe, according to a news release.
Sedalia Police officers found that Moore was wanted for a number of warrants, one being a felony parole violation, making him prohibited from possessing a firearm under state and federal law.
Once officers arrived on the scene, Moore attempted to flee, leading to the officers surrounding the perimeter of the area, the release said. The officers then attempted to communicate with him by making verbal commands and searching the area with a police K9.
Moore then fled the area, firing three rounds at the officers on the scene, according to the news release. Broadway Boulevard was still in operation, leading to officers trying to stop traffic to prevent further harm to surrounding motorists and residents.
Moore fled Broadway and took a position against officers, firing two more shots at police when an officer with a patrol rifle fired one shot at Moore to stop the threat, the release said. Officers then approached Moore, secured him and the weapon, and began administering medical aid. Moore was then transferred to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Sedalia Police Department said it cooperated in MSHP's investigation by turning over all needed evidence, videos, reports, and statements to investigators.
The Sedalia Police Department said it would like to thank the community for their patience, cooperation and support during this investigation.