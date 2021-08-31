PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies and detectives located human skeletal remains Tuesday near Highway 28 in Pulaski County.
Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies and detectives were notified around 10 a.m. of the remains found near the 20000 block of Highway 28.
The deputies and detectives believe they have the subject identified, but they haven't released any names.
Detectives are waiting for positive identification by the medical examiner and for families to be notified.
The case is currently open, pending further investigation.