SALISBURY - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is continuing its investigation into a fire that killed two people last weekend in Salisbury.
Maxwell Springer, 17, and his grandmother Cheryl Springer, 75, were killed in the fire on Dec. 11, at 207 West Third Street.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O'Connell said Monday the investigation report is not complete, however, the Division of Fire Safety has listed the cause of fire as "undetermined" in its incident report.
O'Connell said there is nothing suspicious about the fire.
Last week, an investigator determined the fire started in the living room of the home. Investigators also ruled out any natural cause of the fire (lightning, severe weather), according to the report.
The Salisbury Fire Department responded around 1:30 a.m. to the single-story home. Maxwell Springer was found deceased. First responders were able to rescue Cheryl Springer from the home and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died of her injuries later that morning.
The Salisbury Fire Department requested the Division of Fire Safety to investigate the fire.