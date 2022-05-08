PULASKI COUNTY - The Pulaski Sheriff's Office said authorities located a male subject of interest after a woman was found dead Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, Pulaski Sheriff's Office deputies and Military Criminal Intelligence Division officials were dispatched to the 23000 block of Skyview Drive shortly after noon for the well being check of a female.
Upon arrival, deputies said they were unable to make contact with the woman and entered the residence through an open window.
The release said the woman was found deceased in an upstairs bedroom.
At the time, authorities said a male suspect was identified, but not located and was suspected to have ran away from the area.
A Facebook post update said officials have located the male suspect.
The Pulaski Sheriff's Office has turned the ongoing investigation over to the Military Criminal Intelligence Division, but will still continue to assist in it.
Officials are not identifying the individuals at this time and no more information is being released.
The press release said the department wants the public to know that the public is not in immediate danger and that this was "an isolated event."