CAMDEN COUNTY- Troop F of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a drowning incident late Wednesday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.
At the scene, Troop F investigated an Indianola, Iowa resident who fell into the water after trying to exit a docked boat near the 3.7 mile marker of the Grand Glaize arm, according to an incident report.
After falling in the water, Chris Oliver, 50, did not resurface and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Camden County medical examiner. Next of kin has been notified.
This is Troop F's fifth drowning occurrence this month and twelfth this year.