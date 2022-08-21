CAMDEN COUNTY - An Iowa man sustained serious injuries after getting struck by a boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks Friday.
According to an incident report by the highway patrol, the accident happened around 12:34 p.m. when the driver of the boat, 62-year-old Scott Pape of Iowa, was attempting to dock the 2018 MANITOU PONTOON at the Big Niangua and then put it into gear, resulting in 57-year-old Marvin Neill, a passenger on the boat, to fall overboard and getting struck by the boat's propeller.
Neill suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Pape drove away from the scene.
Neither men were wearing their life jackets, the report said.