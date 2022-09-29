JEFFERSON CITY – An Iowa man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to attempting to produce child pornography following his online harassment of a Callaway County teenager over five years.
David Jonathon Dodds, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.
Dodds is a registered sex offender due to his conviction for the exhibition of obscene materials to minors. His sex offense conviction occurred after the conduct in this federal case, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Dodds admitted that he contacted the child victim through their Instagram when the victim was 13 years old.
Dodds' behavior escalated to messaging the victim numerous times a day and sending her pornographic images of himself, the release said. Dodds also asked her to send nude photographs of herself.
His conduct continued for five years until the victim's father contacted the Callaway County Sheriff's Department in February 2020.
The victim reported Dodds' continued harassment led to significant anxiety and caused her to quit several jobs. She eventually disclosed the harassment to her family, who contacted law enforcement, the release said
According to the release, under the terms of Thursday’s plea agreement, a sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole will be recommended.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Callaway County Sheriff’s Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, and the FBI.