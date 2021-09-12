COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is enhancing teaching strategies and student learning experiences with iPads in the classroom.
As technology continues to change in the world, educational systems are searching for new ways to utilize the technology in the classroom.
John Warner Middle School distributes almost 300 iPads to students throughout the school day.
"Isn't it great that we are able to issue every single student in our building with an iPad, " John Warner's Media Specialist Stephanie Wightman said. "It's really just a nice, nice thing we're able to do."
Students were excited to receive the new iPads after having older models for the previous four years.
The new eighth generation iPads provide more opportunities for students to digitally access their work wherever they go.
The school will also issue external keyboards in class sets that will accompany the iPads.
Wightman said students are learning additions life skills by using the iPads.
"We're trying to think about ways that we can use digital technology to support their learning beyond what they could just do with a paper and pencil," Wightman said.
The school is apart of 1:1 school district, meaning one tablet or computer is supplied to each student.
Wightman said by having experience using the technology at an earlier age, the students are setting themselves up for a successful future.
"By the time our students graduate from high school, they will have had experience with iPads and laptops and that will help them in their future careers to be tech savvy, " Wightman said.
The iPads come with LTE, allowing students to access school work and digital programs anywhere regardless of a substantial Wi-Fi connection.
Wightman's son, Sammy Wightman, attends John Warner as an eighth grader. He said he enjoys having easy access to his school work wherever he goes.
"I think everybody enjoys being able to have this device at their house," Wightman's son said. "It's easier to do homework and everything's digital."
The students are allowed to check out the device for the academic school year.
Before a device is handed to a student it's stamped with a CPS logo with a barcode placed on the back.
The device is then checked out under the students name and they can take it to and from school until it's returned at the end of the year.
Wightman's son said papers and assignments can be difficult to keep up with. This way everything can stay in one place.
"I enjoy being able to have everything right in front of me and it's easy to take everywhere, " Wightman's son said.
The school will continue to distribute iPads to students throughout the week until each student receives one.