BOONEVILLE — The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel announced Tuesday morning it will be closed temporarily following a water line break.
The announcement came via Facebook where the hotel said it will continue to post updates to its social media accounts.
A spokesperson told KOMU 8 the water main break is outside the building but they evacuated because the drinking water could be impacted. They said the casino is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commenters on their post said individuals were cleared from the casino floor then evacuated the building when they found out it would be a few hours.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is available.