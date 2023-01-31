BOONEVILLE — The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopened at 5 p.m. Tuesday following a water line break.
The company announced on Facebook around 12:20 p.m. that it would temporarily close due to the break.
A spokesperson told KOMU 8 the water main break was outside the building but they evacuated because the drinking water was impacted. A boil water advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours.
Commenters on their post said individuals were cleared from the casino floor then evacuated the building when they found out it would be a few hours.