COLUMBIA — "Leave us alone."
That was the message one woman had to the city of Columbia after she was evicted from the encampment she has lived at for almost a year.
Sydney Olsen, the city of Columbia's public information officer, said the city received complaints from local residents and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
"Because this camp is near a body of water and we know that it's polluting that body water, we're responsible for ensuring that the area stays clean," Olsen said.
Keyara Sheets, another woman who was cleared from the camp, said she came back to the camp and noticed her wedding dress was gone.
"The aftermath is the saddest, walking through it," Sheets said. "After it was all done it was horrible and emotional."
Sheets isn't sure where to go from here.
"It's hard because we are supposed to be out of city limits and then when we get out of the city limits there's still no where to go," Sheets said. "You get settled and next thing you know something happens."
Tina, a woman being cleared from the homeless camp, says she has been homeless for around a year, but that the last month has been very stressful.
"I haven't slept in 2 days," Tina said. "The answer would have been simple and we could have stayed right where we were at," Tina said.
She said she feels upset because the city provides dumpster services to other organizations.
"Leave us alone," Tina said. "We aren't hurting anyone."
Olsen said dumpsters are not a potential solution for the location.
"We just know that this location is a safety hazard due to where it is near both an interstate and a highway," Olsen said. "It's not conducive for staff to service and we'd have to look at a more functional location where we could service that."
Olsen said the city is looking for solutions and wants to have conversations with groups like COMO Mobile Aid so the organizations can work together.
"We know that this is a difficult topic and we know that there are resources available in different areas for the individuals experiencing homelessness," Olsen said. "We continue to have conversations long term about what we can do to get people off the streets and into homes if they so choose."
Olsen said the city contracts with 4-A-Change, who she said has been in contact with people from the camp about every single day to offer resources.
"If individuals need a ride to get somewhere or something like that, we can definitely work to get that coordinated for them," Olsen said.
The city is also looking to make updates to the VFW building, according to Olsen, which the city purchased for Room at the Inn to operate during the winter.
"This is the first time Room at the Inn has had a permanent location," Olsen said. "We are looking to make updates to that facility which we will do this summer. That includes things like adding a shower."
Olsen said the city's goal is for that building to be open year round.
"We anticipate that that building will be a great resources to help with the transition necessary to get into permanent housing," Olsen said.