'It is kind of surreal': Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle

COLUMBIA - Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012. He sustained injuries while deployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since his return, he has been trying to settle into day-to-day life with his wife and three children.
"I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012, sustained some injuries there, some nerve damage on my left arm, and some PTSD issues as well made it hard to reintegrate properly," Justin Manary said.
The Manary family moved to Columbia from Illinois just over a year ago. Up until Friday, they did not own a car, and relied on the city bus or walking for transportation.
"We got around by the city transportation and a little red wagon," Justin Manary said. "For a year now, I have been pulling the kids and groceries in a wagon, and we made due with what we had and we made it work, but it was hard."
Cars 4 Heroes is a charity organization that awards veterans who are without transportation with donated vehicles. on Friday, the organization awarded the Manary family with a car they can call their own.
"It is kind of surreal, it doesn't feel real," Justin Manary said. "I have never won anything in my life, but especially at a time when we needed it most, my family needed it most, this is an absolute blessing."
Cars 4 Heroes' goal is to help with the rehabilitation of veterans into society.
"This is really the foundation and stepping stone that we needed to get back on track," Justin Manary said. "This has really been the only thing holding us back is having a good form of transportation. This is going to change our lives and our children's lives."
Justin Manary's wife, Laticia Manary, said having a stable mode of transportation is going change their lives.
"It is going to make us feel safer, it's going to make it so much easier for us to take our kids to the doctor, to get to work," she said. "It is going to change everything."
Gaylen Hassler, the director of Cars 4 Heroes of Missouri, said providing steady transportation to veterans in need can be the turning point for them.
"A lot of people who have vehicles take them for granted," Hassler said. "These are actual tools. Whenever you do not have a vehicle, it is crazy how lost you can get."
Hassler said it can lift a weight off of veterans' shoulders.
"They can have the freedom to go where they need to go when they need to go," she said.
Hassler said Missouri Cars 4 Heroes sees about 9,000 applications for vehicles a year, and awards around 300 vehicles a year.