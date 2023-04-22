COLUMBIA - The 20th annual Bowling for Autism raised thousands of dollars for families with autistic children. The money will go to Easterseals Midwest, a non-profit that connects families with resources like therapy and counseling.
John Cleek Jr. and his family presented this year's event. The Cleeks own a chain of appliance stores around central Missouri. His son, Thomas, was diagnosed with a mild case of autism at 2 years old.
Thomas received treatment from Easterseals, a non-profit providing community and disability services, including speech and behavioral therapy. Thomas' dad said that service has helped improve his life.
"He went to school, graduated from high school, he went to college. He's had a job for about six years now, drives a car," Cleek said. "He lives a very normal life."
Easterseals also guides parents on how to navigate the disorder. According to the CDC, children generally start to show autism symptoms between 12 and 24 months.
Detection can be difficult because there is no medical test, but doctors can observe behavior and make a reliable diagnosis at 2 years old. Some symptoms include trouble communicating, repetitive behavior and an inability to focus.
Esther Robinson and her daughter, Emily, have participated in Bowling for Autism for over a decade. Robinson said the group helped Emily, who is diagnosed with autism, come out of her shell.
"She learned how to speak and how to walk," Robinson said. "Just the normal everyday things that a lot of people take for granted with their kids, but with an autistic child, you kind of have to teach them step by step what they need to do."
Now, Emily is able to give back. Robinson said Emily volunteers with Easterseals for an hour a week. In her spare time, Emily said she loves to bowl with her family.
"I have been scoring a lot," Emily said Saturday. "This is my favorite thing to do."
According to Easterseals Director of Autism Services Jamie Fitzgerald, Bowling for Autism helps the organization provide services at no cost to families. This includes social-skill groups that give autistic children a level of independence.
"Early intervention is really important when you have a kiddo diagnosed with autism," Fitzgerald said. "And help them live healthy, fulfilled lives."
Easterseals has an office in Columbia, but Fitzgerald said the group provides service in 49 central Missouri counties. If a family can't make it to Columbia, Easterseals can visit families at home.
According to Cleek, the charity has raised over $500,000 over 20 years. He expects Saturday's event to raise around $35,000.
"It means everything to me," Cleek said. "It's a lot of work to put this on but I enjoy doing it."