COLUMBIA- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the 2020 vehicle stops report (VSR) this week. This report shows how Black drivers are pulled over at a significantly higher rate than other drivers in Columbia.
The VSR is released on a yearly basis and displays traffic reports such as stops, citations and pullover rates by race, including white, Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American people.
In Columbia, Black people make up 10% of the population. During traffic stops in 2020, 35% of them involved Black people.
The average decreased by 0.10 in 2020 but is still the highest number Columbia Police has recorded since 2000 and is still more than three times as high as the next race.
The statistics also show the state average and stop rates per race. The numbers released displayed that men between the ages of 18-29 are pulled over the most.
With data going back to 2000, Black people have always been pulled over more than any other race represented on the report.
The rates weren’t a surprise for Columbia NAACP President Mary Ratliff. It shows a consistent theme that she says, she has witnessed for decades.
“The first thing we have to do is see a decline in the traffic stops for African Americans,” Ratliff said.
She believes that progress is being made the more that she gets the chance to meet with the police chief and city manager and have an engaging conversation. However, the NAACP Columbia chapter has still created their own committee to aid in traffic stops, which is led by Ratliff's daughter.
“I am not a proponent for de-funding the police department because I think it’s necessary that we have the model of a police department,” Ratliff said. “But I do think it needs to be reformed, it has to be changed.”
The entire VSR report can be found here.