JEFFERSON CITY − Family members and friends of former Missouri Department of Transportation worker Kaitlyn Anderson gathered outside the Jefferson City MoDOT offices on Friday morning to advocate for better worker safety.
Anderson was killed on Nov. 18, 2021 while on the job, along with her unborn baby and 58-year-old co-worker James Brooks. They were striping Telegraph Road near Interstate 255 in St. Louis.
"We wanted our loved ones to come home," Anderson's aunt Tabatha Moore said. "Now we have nothing left but memories in loads and loads of heartbreak."
Family members and friends of former MoDOT worker Kaitlyn Anderson, who was killed on the job on Nov. 18th, 2021 along with her unborn son, are currently protesting outside of MoDOT’s headquarters. They are calling for more safety and more protection for MoDOT workers. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ItWc7drguh— Jacob Murphy (@JacobMurphyTV) April 15, 2022
Moore and others are pushing for MoDOT to expand its training protocols and practices.
"It should've never happened and somebody needs to be held accountable," Moore said. "It's MoDOT's job to protect their employees, and they failed miserably."
MoDOT worker Michael Brown survived the crash.
"I don't remember much of it," Brown said. "Everything I know, I've been told after the fact."
He was in the hospital for just over five weeks and spent six days in the ICU.
"Awful, absolutely awful that I just had to sit there and watch him in pain," Brown's girlfriend Heather Ballard said.
MoDOT said it was unable to comment on the topic because the family has legal representation.
"They have not trained their employees," Ballard said. "They have not trained their supervisors about the safety protocols."
Family members and friends were concerned with the fact that a TMA was not located at the work zone.
A TMA is a truck mounted attenuator and is a safety apparatus welded or bolted on the rear side of a work truck.
"If they had the TMA, Kaitlyn and James would still be here," Ballard said.
MoDOT owns more than 300 TMAs, according to its website.
"Give us the training we actually need of how to set up in a lane because I was never taught that," Brown said. "Most of my training at MoDOT was on the job on the road."