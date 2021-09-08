BOONE COUNTY − Missouri Task Force 1 is just one of the nation's 28 FEMA urban search and rescue teams. Their job is assisting in search and rescue operations across the state and country.
Over the last few months, Missouri Task Force 1 has been very busy. The force was deployed to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida search and rescue efforts. They were also on standby to be deployed to Miami after an apartment building collapsed and killed 98 people.
Their first federal deployment, however, was to the World Trade Centers on Sept. 11, 2001.
Doug Westhoff, leader of Missouri Task Force 1, says he and his team will never forget the devastation.
"It was very surreal. It's the largest scale event I've ever been involved in with the sheer number of responders and victims impacted," Westhoff.
The 186 person team sent 62 members to Manhattan to perform search and rescue efforts and medical aid operations. Members were responsible for one of 19 different jobs, ranging from medical physicians to search specialists.
Task Force 1 responder Chuck Leake remembers what it was like to arrive at the scene.
"To walk up to a pile of debris that's 10 stories, 20 stories tall, and realize that used to be a 110 story building. To be able to walk up to a hole in the ground and see five or six stories down below," Leake said. "There's a whole city underneath there. To be part of the search teams that are going through the debris, through damaged buildings and actually repelling into those holes hopefully to do a rescue. We understand the importance of the rescues that we do."
The force was deployed for two weeks following the attacks.
Task Force 1's current equipment cache includes 17,000 different pieces of rescue and medical equipment, weighing a total of over 76,000 pounds. Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the Task Force has been deployed more than 40 times throughout the country.