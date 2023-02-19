COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to take the first step to get federal funding to revitalize the I-70 Business Loop Corridor.
The council will vote on whether to authorize City Manager De'Carlon Seewood to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to complete a transportation study of the Business Loop.
The study could lead to $1.5 billion in funding available through a DOT program to improve the safety and environmental impact of infrastructure.
The Board of the Business Loop Community Improvement District (CID), said in a letter to the council it "strongly supports" applying for the grant.
James Roark-Gruender is the Board's chair and the owner of Passions Adult Boutique on the Loop. Roark-Gruender said the grant could bring much needed changes to make the area safer and more accessible.
"We want to partner with the city because nobody's done anything on the Business Loop in many, many years," Roark-Gruender said. "In order to really do the improvements that need to happen...It takes a lot of money."
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) controls the Business Loop. In January, KOMU 8 reported on a proposal from the Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) that asked Columbia to take over control of the road. The DLC claimed MoDOT didn't do enough to maintain the road.
At the time, City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said Columbia should not assume control until the state funds improvements for it.
"In order for us to take on the Business Loop, there’s a lot of maintenance and improvements that need to be done," Seewood said.
According to meeting documents the city anticipates it would need between $2.5 million and $3 million in federal funds to complete the transportation study. Columbia wouldn't be required to provide matching funds for the study.
In its letter to the council, the CID Board said it would contribute up to $32,704 in funding and "staff assistance" for the grant.
The study would identify ways to improve intersections, stormwater drainage, and aesthetics. It would also try to make Business Loop safer for pedestrians and bikers, including the construction of bike lanes.
Norma Barnum lives on Tupelo Place near Business Loop. Barnum said she walks to the gas station and to her daughter's house. She said she wants to see more sidewalks not just on Business Loop, but also along other roads like Clark Lane.
"The way that drivers drive nowadays is just crazy. They could end up hitting somebody," Barnum said. "I think the sidewalks would be more comfortable for people to walk on."
The grant would fund a study of the entire length of the Business Loop from Stadium Boulevard to Eastland Circle. Roark-Gruender said the grant would help the entire area, not just businesses.
"It would totally transform the entire road," Roark-Gruender said. "It means people could actually walk, and stop walking in the middle of the street, and actually walk on sidewalks. People would be safer, bicyclists would be safer."
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on Monday during its 7 p.m. meeting.