JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's emergency regulation on gender-affirming care goes into effect Thursday.
Under the regulation, which expires Feb. 6, 2024, both trans adults and minors are unable to use hormone replacement therapy drugs (HRTs), such as puberty blockers and sex hormones.
One of the only exceptions for the rule is if an individual has been taking HRTs for three or more years.
The ban comes after a whistleblower in the state claimed that Washington University's pediatric transgender center in St. Louis was using experimental drugs on children.
Bailey said the regulation is "necessary due to a skyrocketing number of gender transition interventions."
"As Attorney General, I will always fight to protect children because gender transition interventions are experimental,” Bailey said. "My office is stepping up to protect children throughout the state while we investigate the allegations and how they are harming children.”
However, Washington University published its internal investigation on April 21, claiming the whistleblower's accusations are unsubstantiated. The university said it plans on implementing further adjustments to the process of obtaining parental consent.
In response to this internal investigation, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in partnership with Lambda Legal and Bryan Cave Leighton LLP, filed a petition for a temporary restraining order Monday to block Bailey's emergency regulation.
A hearing for that lawsuit will take place on Wednesday, the day before the ban is set to take place.
Nora Hubbard, a staff attorney at Lambda Legal, said the lawsuit was filed because the emergency regulation is not within the attorney general's authority.
"This is clearly not an emergency," Hubbard said. "It's clearly a carefully sort of planned and orchestrated attack on gender-affirming care."
She said it was difficult to file the petition before the ruling takes effect.
"There wasn't a lot of time for us to act because the attorney general filed this rule and basically threatened to implement these kinds of sweeping and draconian regulations on two weeks' notice," Hubbard said. "But we are doing everything possible and certainly hoping that we could obtain a temporary restraining order against the rule before it goes into effect."
Despite the short timeline to block the regulation, she said the firms are staying optimistic.
"We are hoping to stop implementation of the rule before it goes to into effect on Thursday," Hubbard said. "So that, you know, the transgender people of Missouri will have their access to ongoing prescriptions or a care that they have scheduled that won't be interrupted."
Lee's Summit resident Ashley (Ash) Mayhugh, 22, has been taking HRTs for nine months but is now looking out of state for her prescriptions. She also works at a Walgreens pharmacy, so she said she has seen firsthand how and who HRTs are given out to.
She said that HRTs are not just for trans individuals, but hormone prescriptions are commonly prescribed to both men and women who want to maintain a certain physique and/or sense of self as they age. She says that men commonly use testosterone to increase their muscle mass and women use hormones whenever they hit menopausal age.
Mayhugh said she uses the medications to achieve that same feeling.
"It just boils down to like, feeling comfortable in my own skin, like just being able to achieve a sense of satisfaction with my own body that makes me feel comfortable to exist day to day," Mayhugh said. "It's a matter of life and death for a lot of trans people."
Currently, Mayhugh said she has been able to find her prescription at the University of Kansas, but it is an extra hour drive and three times the amount of money she was previously paying for her hormones.
"It's one of those differences between, you know, $300 in a given three-month span, versus like $900 in a given three-month span," she said. "So accounting for that, especially when you're a full-time worker, and you already have to pay rent and gas and groceries, that's a lot on someone's plate to just have to immediately re-orientate their entire budgeting."
Not only is there an added stress, Mayhugh said, but there are also side effects if she stops taking the hormones. She said there is an increased risk of high blood pressure, hormone imbalances and muscle dystrophy, among other issues whenever people immediately stop taking the drugs.
"I mean, it just has notable effects on your body. The body is not designed to constantly be put through hormonal changes, and the way that HRT is designed in the first place is to slowly taper you up," she said. "There was no kind of grace period, it really was like a, 'You're not going to be able to have this prescribed in Missouri going forward,' kind of moment."
But most of all, Mayhugh is concerned that this will not be just a temporary ban.
"If anything, one of my biggest fears is the fact that with that kind of a movement, and kind of momentum within the House, the state House, like there's a real chance that they could just actually make a legislative law and use that [ban] to make the legislative law," Mayhugh said.