COLUMBIA - More than a month after an MU staff member was found dead inside his home, there is still no new information in the investigation.
James Hundle was found dead with a gunshot wound on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Hundle was 52 years old and worked as an assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He also served as an advisor to the MU Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho.
Bradley Hoene graduated from MU in 2010 and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He said Hundle was like a mentor for him and everyone else in the chapter.
“You hear people say this about people and sometimes they mean it, and sometimes it's just something you say, but he was just such a giving person,” Hoene said. “Giving of his time, giving his effort, giving of, you know, whatever he had. It was never about James. It was about the people that James was around.”
Hoene said it is disappointing that CPD still has no updates in Hundle’s death investigation and hopes the department is doing everything it can to uncover leads.
“I'm not a detective. I'm not gonna pretend to know what goes into that,” Hoene said. “But, for it to be a month down the road and not have any leads, frankly from the outside seems very -- it seems unacceptable. And, you know, James deserves justice.”
Hoene said he was shocked and heartbroken to hear that Hundle died from a gunshot. Friends and family of Hundle hosted a memorial service for him on Oct 22.
The Columbia Police Department found Hundle dead after responding to his house on Marble Cedars Drive for a well-being check. Officers said they found factors present that suggested a suspicious death.
CPD's public information officer Jeff Pitts told KOMU 8 there is no new information to share regarding the investigation.