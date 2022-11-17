ASHLAND - It is National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, an annual project organized by Samaritan's Purse to send shoeboxes filled with donations to children across the globe.
In mid-Missouri, there's 17 locations collecting shoeboxes, with the goal of reaching 22,222 shoeboxes in the region. Last year, they collected 20,777.
Mid-Missouri has been collecting boxes for the project since the 1990s. Michelle Hale, the area coordinator for the project, says it's grown every year since.
"I've got a church that started off packing 30 and 40, and this year they packed over 1,500," Hale said. "You just almost feel compelled to pack, so it's fun."
Each shoebox is packed with personal care items, school supplies, accessories, toys, and a "wow" item. That item can be anything from a doll to a stuffed animal to a pair of shoes.
"It's just super, super simple. It's rewarding. For me, it's just joy in a box," Hale said.
These boxes are sent to more than 170 countries/territories across the globe. Hale encourages everyone to pack a box if they can.
"If you have ever considered packing a shoebox, now's the time to do it," Hale said. "There's a need all around the world for a little bit of love, a little bit of hope, and that's exactly what these boxes are doing."
National Collection Week ends Nov. 21. You can find the closest drop-off location on Samaritan's Purse's website.