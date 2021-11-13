COLUMBIA - Saturday marked the acculmulation of training for many elementary schools across Mid-Missouri. The Girls on the Run 5k started at 10 a.m. at Albert Oakland Park, but the message behind the run surpasses a single morning.
A national organization, Girls on the Run uses running as a way to instill confidence into young women. Girls in elementary and middle school train in the fall with their friends and end their work with a culminating 5k.
Jefferson City Healthy Schools program participates in the program encourage fitness and friendship.
"It's been really neat to see the girls in the different grades starting to get to know each other," Lindsey Reynders, a Girls on the Run coach said. "We have girls in grades three, four and five, and fifth grade girls are making friends with third grade girls, so where they normally wouldn't have that friendship they are starting to form bonds."
Morrison Dionolfo, one of the participants in the run, said she had a great time running with her friend and running buddy.
"We get to talk about some stuff that adults can't understand sometimes cause we're still kids," Dionolfo said.
She said she likes Girls on the Run because it's fun and she gets to meet a lot of people.
Reynders said the girls have homework each week to say hi to one of their teammates in the halls, or encourage some of their teammates as well. The girls practice two times a week, getting their exercise in during the time.
"It's also encouraging girls to make healthy choices throughout the week so we talk about getting enough sleep, we talk about making good food choices, we talk about getting physical activity two times a day," Reynders said.
Reynders said the goal is for young girls to put healthy habits into place throughout the week and not just one day.
Though the Girls on the Run season is over for this year, Reynders said the girls keep asking if JC Healthy Schools will participate in another run next year.
"They're so excited about it that we have to keep doing it, it's going to be a program at North forever now," Reynders said.
As for Dinoflo, she said she's definitely going to continue running next year and in the future.