COLUMBIA - The Community Remembrance Project of Boone County reported that the marker on the MKT trail in remembrance of James T. Scott and to remind the community of his lynching was forcibly removed, according to a news release.
Multiple reports surfaced Thursday evening and CRP contacted authorities to investigate.
The Community Remembrance Project held a soil collection ceremony last week.
The marker was originally placed in 2016 by members of the Association of Black Graduate and Professional Students (ABGPS) at MU and donated by them to the City of Columbia.
KOMU 8 will update this story when more information comes available.