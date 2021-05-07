COLUMBIA — The Community Remembrance Project of Boone County (CRP) said they found the marker on the MKT trail in remembrance of James T. Scott which was forcibly removed on Thursday, according to a news release.
"I went from shock to disappointment to back to shock, a mixture of sadness, and also a reminder of feeling unsafe," CRP member Brittani Fults said.
As of Friday afternoon, the marker was repaired and replaced on its plaque.
Multiple reports of the vandalism surfaced Thursday evening.
Scott, a University of Missouri employee at the time, was accused of a crime and dragged by a mob of over 1,000 people from the former Boone County Jail to the Stewart Road Bridge in 1923, where he was lynched.
"For me, that marker represents an ability for me to pay my respects to the town that helped me to grow up from the age of 18 until 33," Fults said.
The marker was originally placed in 2016 by members of the Association of Black Graduate and Professional Students (ABGPS) at MU and donated to the City of Columbia. Fults was one of the executive board members of ABGPS at the time.
The Community Remembrance Project held a soil collection ceremony last week.
"People need to know that they're doing the right thing," Fults said. "By having events like we had a week ago, by speaking out."
The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
The city and the University of Missouri are partnering to replace the marker as soon as possible. In the meantime, city staff will temporarily repair the current marker.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece took to Twitter to express his disappointment.
"This is a blow not just against the memory of this atrocity, but against our community conscience," Treece said. "This vandalism can only erase history temporarily. A new marker will allow the community to recognize the historical significance of events like this one for years to come."
MU President Mun Choi said in a news release that the community's fight against racism is not over.
"While I am very encouraged to see how immediately our community has come together to replace this important historical marker, it is yet another sign of how much work we have to do to combat racism in our community," Choi said. "The University remains committed to ensuring that we are a welcoming community for every person of every color — faculty, staff, student and visitor."
Fults and another CRP member said they will not let this drag them into the shadows.
"It was done most likely under the cover of darkness," CRP member Nick Foster said. "The work that we're doing is in the light of day and in the presence of witnesses. I think that speaks to the motivation."
"I don't believe that I too should stay in darkness because that's the place you want to dwell. I have every right to be free and to be in the light and to use my voice and to do good things," Fults said.
Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information comes available.