COLUMBIA - The marker in remembrance of James T. Scott on the MKT trail was forcibly removed last Thursday, leaving many community members upset and frustrated.
Scott, a University of Missouri employee at the time, was accused of a crime and dragged by a mob of over 1,000 people from the former Boone County Jail to the Stewart Road Bridge in 1923, where he was lynched. It is the last known documenting of a lynching in the county.
Annabel Simmons works with the Community Remembrance Project of Boone County. She said the vandalism to the marker last week scared her.
"Well, it does make me fearful, but I just have to go on, I can't dwell on fear. So I just have to just keep stepping forward and just not be fearful," Simmons said.
Simmons said she has learned a lot about Columbia during her time at the Community Remembrance Project.
"One of the things that I've been noticing nowadays... is that there has been so much history that I did not know. When I was a kid, it wasn't taught...I think that it's necessary, that we learn what happened," she said.
Sydney Olson, public information officer for the City of Columbia, said there is still progress to be made within the Columbia community.
"I think that we can all agree here at the city that this shows that work to combat racism is ongoing. It's really forever ongoing," Olson said.
Olson said having open dialogue about past events is crucial to move forward.
"I think having having those conversations is important... It's important to have those conversations and to recognize that a lot of places have a troubled history, including Columbia, but we need to be able to have those discussions," she said.
As of Friday afternoon, the marker was repaired and replaced on its plaque.
Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.