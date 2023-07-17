MONITEAU COUNTY- The City of Jamestown issued a boil order on Monday evening due to a power outage.
The power outage led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which can result in system failures. System failures come with high potential for fecal contamination and other disease-causing organisms to enter the distribution system.
Inadequately treated water may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, elderly, and those with severely compromised immune systems.
Residents should take the following actions:
- Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes and let it cool before using.
- Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.
- Discard all stored water, drink, or ice made recently from the city’s water supply.