JAMESTOWN − The community of Jamestown's new shelter was built just in time for its 61st annual Labor Day celebration. The new shelter, which serves as an outdoor space for people to use, was built by the community through the Jamestown Lions Club.
The Jamestown Lions Club hosts a Labor Day celebration each year. The group is comprised of both men and women who help raise money to support the community.
This year's Labor Day celebration started on Friday with a tractor pull, car show and community worship service, and ended on Monday with a softball tournament and bingo.
Last year's celebration helped bring in a record-setting $35,000 in donations, which was used to help build the new shelter.
Walt Imhoff, a member of the Jamestown Lions Club, said this project couldn't have happened without the support from the community.
"We rely on the volunteers of the community, and every year they don't disappoint us. They show up and help out all weekend long," Imhoff said.
For longtime resident Janet Reimler, the new shelter was necessary.
"The other one was alright, but this one is much bigger and much better," Reimler said.
Both innovation and building will continue at Lions Club Park with the remaining donation money. The club's next goal is to finish the shelter's new restrooms and renovate the old ones.