JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health is continuing a 150-year legacy tradition Wednesday.
St. Mary's in Jefferson City is celebrating its Mission and Heritage Week by distributing bread to its employees.
Bobby Reed, the chaplain with the Catholic nonprofit, said the tradition, "Legend of the Loaf of Bread," allows the hospital to help everyone.
"It [the donations] speaks to our culture, and culture is very important for a system like this," Reed said. "We're more than just a hospital that treats people as they come through the doors."
According to a news release, SSM Health's Missouri Action Team will bring the bread donations to the staff, and other staff members will volunteer at the Central Missouri Food Bank.
The volunteers will be giving food out from 3:20 until 6 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Parking Lot.
Reed said this opportunity will help people experiencing food insecurity, including adults who were out of work, as well as kids who were out of school, due to the pandemic.
"It's various people from all walks of life. There's not just a one kind of person that's needing this. It's, it's everybody from all parts of town." Reed said. "You never know who it might be, what their needs are."
St. Mary has three barrels throughout the hospital for employees and visitors to place bread and food donations.
Two barrels will be at the employee entrance and one will be at the visitor's entrance.
According to the release, the busiest time of bread donations will be from 6:30 until 7:45 a.m. at St. Mary's.
SSM Health will collect food until Nov. 17.