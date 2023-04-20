JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City School District has hired two principals for South Elementary School and East Elementary School for the 2023-2024 school year.
James Groves (South Elementary)
James Groves, former Pioneer Trail Elementary assistant principal, will take over the principal position at South Elementary. Groves will replace Teri Tillinghast, who is returning to the classroom as a teacher at Lawson Elementary.
“Now, more than ever, teachers need to feel supported and valued, students need to see a strong vision for positive school culture and rigorous learning, and parents need to feel a strong partnership with their child’s school,” Groves said.
Groves brings nearly two decades of classroom experience and nine years of experience in leading elementary and secondary schools.
He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, a master’s in education administration from Lindenwood University and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University.
Jesse Oswald (East Elementary)
After four years serving as an assistant principal throughout the Jefferson City School District, Jesse Oswald will assume the principal role at East Elementary. Oswald has 14 years of experience in education and is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in educational leadership at Liberty University.
Oswald earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Central Methodist University, his master’s in educational leadership from Columbia College, and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
“My personal philosophy is that all students can and will learn and succeed if they are allowed to thrive in a supportive learning environment,” Oswald said.
Groves and Oswald are enthusiastic about their new appointments and share a strong vision for their respective school communities.
“We are excited for the skill set, experience, and passion these two leaders will bring to their new roles at South and East elementary schools,” said Troy Hogg, assistant superintendent for Jefferson City Schools.