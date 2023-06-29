JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City School District's 2022 Teacher of the Year, Todd Beaulieu, has been named interim principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year.
The JCSD announced Thursday morning that Beaulieu, the current assistant principal at Capital City High School will lead the middle school next school year.
“The Jefferson City School District is excited to welcome such a dynamic leader as our head principal at Lewis & Clark Middle School,” Superintendent Bryan McGraw said in the news release.
Beaulieu succeeds former principal Justin Browning, who will be leaving education to work out of state in the private sector, according to the release.
"Todd is a champion, and has a proven track record for helping bring out the champion in others. I fully anticipate the building will flourish under his leadership," McGraw said.
Beaulieu’s career includes 21 years of classroom experience, including teaching fourth, fifth, sixth, ninth and tenth grade. Beaulieu has also coached boys and girls' basketball at the elementary, middle and high school level, the release said.
He taught in the St. Joseph School District and in the North Kansas City School District prior to joining the JCSD in 2018.
The JCSD and JC Schools Foundation Eisinger Teacher of the Year selection committee chose Beaulieu as the 2022 Teacher of the Year for his "ability to build relationships with students and help them be successful, along with his energy and high expectations for student performance," according to the release.