JC Schools announces new assistant superintendent of elementary education

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District has announced that Dr. Troy Hogg has been named as the district's new assistant superintendent of elementary education.
Dr. Hogg will succeed Dr. Heather Beaulieu, who will transition to the role of deputy superintendent, July 1.
A Cole County native, Dr. Hogg has 29 years of experience in education, according to a news release. Eighteen of those years were served as an elementary building leader.
"His approach as a visionary leader with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to support our elementary principals will undoubtedly contribute to our goals of increasing student achievement," incoming superintendent Bryan McGraw said in a news release.
Dr. Hogg’s started his career as a teacher's aide at West Elementary.
He went on to work as a K-8 gifted education teacher, a K-8 at-risk coordinator, and a fourth and sixth grade teacher. After, he was assistant principal at Eugene Field Elementary for Columbia Public Schools. He became the lead principal responsible for transitioning Benton Elementary to a STEM school.
He has also led elementary buildings in the Kirkwood School District and most recently, for Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools.
Dr. Hogg was named a “Missouri Distinguished Principal” by the Kansas City Elementary Principal Association in 2020 and has been an active member of regional, state and national elementary principal organizations for more than 20 years
“I consider myself quite fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow and learn in some of the finest school districts in the State of Missouri...," Dr. Hogg said.
Dr. Hogg believes "passionately" in working every single day in order to have successful students in the district. He said he is also looking forward to working with teachers and will be invested in their success as well.
Dr. Hogg received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lincoln University and a master’s degree in elementary administration from William Woods University. He received an education specialist degree and Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Missouri-Columbia, both in educational leadership and policy analysis.