JC Schools Foundation announces 2021 fall grant awards

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Schools Foundation awarded more than $7,000 in grants to eight different educational programs in the district.
The foundation awarded grants to teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels for projects and equipment that help assist students in math, literacy, leadership development and more.
The Mid America Bank in Jefferson City provided the grant funds to the selected recipients in order to support the school district and enrich students experiences.
The bank agreed to a three year commitment with the JC Schools Foundation where they award $7,000 every year. This was the first fall cycle of grant awards given out.
"We were working with wonderful people in the foundation on this selection committee... It was an eye-opening experience to see some of the needs that do exist in the school system," Mid America Bank Vice President Dan Lewis said.
Lewis said they were originally going to award four $500 grants to individual teacher projects and one school grant up to $5,000. The bank was able to award eight recipients instead of five due to applicants applying for less money than what the bank expected.
Grant award amounts varied a bit based on the project and depending on the need, Lewis said.
Jefferson City High School's Campus Technology Leader Jonathan Thornhill received a $1,500 grant to help fund the creation of Jay Radio.
Thornhill said over the past couple years, he has tried to get the Jay Radio project off the ground but never had the funding.
"We applied for a couple grants over the years to make a low power AM radio broadcast tower at the school," Thornhill said.
This broadcast tower serves the purpose for students, parents and faculty to stay connected with everything happening at the school. This was especially important for Thornhill during the COVID-19 school closures.
Thornhill said they started racing with all the possibilities they could pursue with Jay Radio, like giving people the ability to listen in on sporting games, choir performances and other school activities.
Receiving the fall school grant from Mid America Bank is enough for Jay Radio to finally become a reality.
"Our mission is to create a legacy of excellence where possibility becomes reality for every student," Ashley Varner, executive director of the JC Schools Foundation, said. "These grants go above and beyond building and district budgets."
Varner said the JC Schools Foundation funds needs for students that range from early childhood education to programs at the high school level.
The eight schools that received grant awards were Callaway Hills Elementary, Jefferson City High School, Pioneer Trail Elementary, Southwest Early Childhood Center, Lawson Elementary, North Elementary, Capital City High School and Jefferson City Academic Center.
Each year, teachers can request grants up to $500 for their classrooms and request larger grants of $5,000 to benefit the entire school. These funds help provide programs and equipment for students in the area.
If you're interested in supporting the Foundation's grant processes, contact Varner at 573-659-3549.