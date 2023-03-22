JEFFERSON CITY — The JC Schools Foundation announced the largest grant distribution in the organization's history Tuesday.
The foundation awarded $24,000 in grants to 18 different educational programs in the Jefferson City School District.
"Thanks to our amazing donors, we are able to support our champion teachers and buildings with resources for success," JC Schools Foundation Executive Director Peyton Orban said.
Capital City choir director Michael Brand received a $5,000 grant for expansion in the program's wireless microphone system.
Belair Elementary second grade teacher Tina Owens received $4,000 for Decodable Readers.
Cedar Hill Elementary principal Stacy Fick received $3,500 to purchase start-up equipment for a quiz bowl.
The foundation also awarded $3,000 for the district library department to purchase a poster printer.
A full list of recipients can be found in the press release below: