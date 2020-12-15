JEFFERSON CITY - The JC Schools Foundation will give every staff member in the Jefferson City School District a $100 gift card to recognize their hard work throughout the pandemic.
According to a news release on Monday, staff will receive the gift cards the week of Jan. 4, right after the district's winter break.
“We recognize that this year is extraordinary and remarkably challenging," JC Schools Foundation Executive Director Ashley Varner said. "District staff have been called to go above and beyond in their roles to serve our students.”
The JC Schools Foundation supports learning opportunities for staff and students through ways such as events and grants.