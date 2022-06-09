JEFFERSON CITY − Following a subpoena from the Attorney General's Office, the Jefferson City School District has released the questions that were included in a student survey last school year.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt subpoenaed seven school districts on Wednesday, demanding information related to the surveys to determine if the districts violated the Family Educational Right and Privacy Act or the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment.
Schmitt alleges the surveys included questions about parent's political beliefs, income levels and biased questioning, among other things. He also said the surveys possibly lacked parental consent.
JCSD said Thursday it did administer a survey during the 2021-2022 school year to students in grades 3-8 and is complying with the subpoena.
The district said it did not ask students about their parents' political beliefs, income levels or racial biases.
JCSD said parents were notified of the survey in writing and were given the opportunity to opt their student out of participating. District spokesperson Ryan Burns said 121 students out of approximately 4,000 opted out. She also said she was not aware of any complaints from parents or students regarding the survey.
The questions included the following for students grades 3-5, according to JCSD:
- How sure are you that you can complete all the work that is assigned to you in your class?
- When complicated ideas are discussed in class, how sure are you that you can understand them?
- How sure are you that you can learn all the topics taught in your class?
- How sure are you that you can do the hardest work that is assigned in your class?
- How sure are you that you will remember what you learned in your current class next year?
- Do you have a teacher or other adult from school who you can count on to help you no matter what?
- Do you have a family member or other adult outside of school who you can count on to help you no matter what?
- Do you have a friend from school who you can count on to help you no matter what?
- How often does your teacher make you explain your answers?
- When you feel like giving up, how likely is it that your teacher will make you keep trying?
- How much does your teacher encourage you to do your best?
- How often does your teacher take time to make sure you understand the material?
- Overall, how high are your teacher’s expectations of you?
- If you walked into class upset, how concerned would your teacher be?
- When your teacher asks “How are you?” how often do you feel that your teacher really wants to know your answer?
- How excited would you be to have your teacher again?
- How respectful is your teacher towards you?
The questions included the following for students grades 6-8, according to JCSD:
- How confident are you that you can complete all the work that is assigned in your classes?
- When complicated ideas are presented in class, how confident are you that you can understand them?
- How confident are you that you can learn all the material presented in your classes?
- How confident are you that you can do the hardest work that is assigned in your classes?
- How confident are you that you will remember what you learned in your current classes next year?
- How often do your teachers make you explain your answers?
- When you feel like giving up on a difficult task, how likely is it that your teachers will make you keep trying?
- How much do your teachers encourage you to do your best?
- How often do your teachers take time to make sure you understand the material?
- How high are your teachers' expectations of you?
- How many of your teachers are respectful towards you?
- If you walked into class upset, how many of your teachers would be concerned?
- If you came back to visit class three years from now, how many of your teachers would be excited to see you?
- When your teachers ask how you are doing, how many of them are really interested in your answer?
- How many of your teachers would you be excited to have again in the future?
- Do you have a teacher or other adult from school who you can count on to help you no matter what?
- Do you have a family member or other adult outside of school who you can count on to help you no matter what?
- Do you have a friend from school who you can count on to help you no matter what?
- Do you have a teacher or other adult from school who you can be completely yourself around?
- Do you have a family member or other adult outside of school who you can be completely yourself around?
- Do you have a friend from school who you can be completely yourself around?
Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, also subpoenaed Mehlville, Webster Groves, Lee's Summit R-7, Park Hill, Springfield and Neosho.
