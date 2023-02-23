COLUMBIA - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) faces 11 felony charges after he allegedly admitted to stabbing a corrections officer in September.
A grand jury indicted Aaron Stevens, 40, Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, second-degree assault on a special victim, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of violence to a corrections employee, possession of a weapon at a correctional center and harassment motivated by discrimination.
Stevens will be arraigned at 9 a.m. March 23 in Cole County Circuit Court.
Court documents say Stevens stabbed a corrections officer with two prison-made weapons in September 2022. He also admitted to planning to assault the officer over the course of three days, according to court documents.
When he was interviewed about the incident, he allegedly called the corrections officer a racial slur and said he was going to kill him, according to court documents.
The indictment also alleges Stevens attempted to stab another corrections officer.
In 2021, Stevens, an inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center at the time, pleaded guilty to assault on a special victim and was sentenced to 15 years, according to online records.
In 2019, Stevens was found guilty of kidnapping, burglary, armed criminal action, sodomy, stealing and sexual abuse in St. Charles County, online records show. He was sentenced to 23 years. In 2015, he was found guilty of burglary in Cass County and was sentenced to three years.