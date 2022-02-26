JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a flue fire on the 700 block of Houchin Street.
Fire crews initiated aggressive, interior operations to stretch attack lines and open void spaces to quickly extinguish the fire. The incident was under control in approximately 20 minutes and the occupants were not displaced by the fire.
16 JCFD personnel responded to the incident along with one ambulance with two personnel and one Chief officer from Cole County Emergency Medical Services.
JCFD recommends residents ensure flues are cleaned and inspected regularly. Additionally, residents should check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are present and operational.