JCHS graduate named principal of Thomas Jefferson Middle School

JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School District announced its new Thomas Jefferson Middle School principal on Thursday.
Emily Vallandingham will succeed Shawn Kelsch, who will become the principal at Jefferson City Academic Center.
Vallandingham, a 2002 Jefferson City High school graduate, has served as the associate principal of curriculum and instruction at Capital City High School since 2019.
“Emily Vallandingham has been relentlessly committed to the progress and improvement of the teachers and staff members she worked alongside every day,” JCSD assistant superintendent of secondary education Gary Verslues said. “She knows that supporting our teachers and staff members ultimately leads to academic success for our students. Emily has a proven track record of success at JC Schools and we cannot wait to see her continue her journey at Thomas Jefferson Middle School."
Vallandingham started her education career in 2007 in Chesterfield's Parkway Central Middle School. She then became the lead English teacher from 2009 to 2014 at the Simonsen Ninth Grade Center, and then was a fellowship teacher mentor for first-year teachers enrolled in MU's master's degree program.
She graduated from MU in 2006 with a bachelor's in education. She earned a master's degree in education from University of Central Missouri and a education specialist degree in administration from Arkansas State University.