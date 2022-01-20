JEFFERSON CITY - After almost two years in a pandemic, Jefferson City High School theater students find healing and friendship through performance.
For some students, the beginning of the spring semester means one more semester left, and for others, it's the first time on the stage. For all involved, the return to in-person theater meant rebuilding connections through expression.
JCHS theater director Zachary McKinney remembers the day he made the decision to stop production of the school's spring 2020 production of "12 Angry Jurors."
"Every week, the kids would be like, 'Are we still doing it?' I said, 'I think so, we just have to wait 'till school comes back'," McKinney said. "And then school never came back. And I had to cancel the show."
After the cancellation, McKinney wanted to make sure he never had to cancel another show. He said he wanted theater to be a place where kids could come to feel normal during an abnormal time.
He then started drafting what the next season would look like and took into account social distancing, mask policies and class sizes.
In the fall of 2020, JCHS performed "Wedding Singer" with COVID precautions put in place. Then JCHS held student-directed shows in the winter and a spring performance of "You Can't Take it with You."
McKinney said until the day of the show, he checked temperatures. He also made sure to space out the audience.
"I think the main thing with making sure that we kept the normalcy of that season was the fact that Jeff City Public Schools has a history of doing a musical every year, and I didn't want COVID-19 to be the reason why we didn't uphold that tradition," McKinney said.
For many drama students at JCHS, drama provides a place for stress relief and creativity.
"So many kids need the after-school program," McKinney said. "They need to express themselves through theater and art, whether it's on stage or backstage, and they look forward to it every single day."
Drama class at JCHS contains both seasoned student professionals and those looking for friends after having virtual classes.
Camryn Swinfard, a senior at JCHS, spent three semesters online and decided to join the drama program during her final year. She said drama class was one way she was able to make more friends.
"It's helped a lot, drama class, like the class that I take in the morning is my favorite part of the day," Swinfard said. "I would not have expected to be friends with all the people in there, but I have. This is such a great experience to meet new people, and I've made a lot of friends in doing so."
Swinfard and classmates Jillian Wells and Addison Ganey are preparing to perform a show for their school assembly which they will then travel to St. Louis for - an opportunity which would not have been possible last year.
"It's crazy how much theater in the arts can bring people together," Ganey said. "Something I've noticed is that our shows have gotten a lot more attention."
Ganey said she felt the surrounding Jefferson City community missed the opportunity to see live theater, so performing again helped both the school and the city.
As the students continue working on their winter production, they said they're looking forward to working together and building more friendships.
"It's been eye opening really to see how people come together during the show to make it happen," Wells said. "Like the sacrifices people go through number one, and how everyone just pulls their weight and just shows up and does their best. We can just make it all happen."
All three girls said they're planning on doing something with theater post graduation, whether it be pursuing it professionally or in their extracurricular activities.
The JCHS drama department will perform "Love/Sick" on the weekend of Feb. 4.
After the Jefferson City School District policy on masks changed last week, JCHS students are required to wear masks in the classrooms but in-person rehearsal remain in place.