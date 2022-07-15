JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department's administrative phones are currently out of order.
According to JCPD's Twitter account, administrative phone lines, including 573-634-6400 are currently not working. "911 lines are working for emergency calls," the tweet said.
No cause as to why the phone lines aren't working has been given.