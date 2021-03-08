JEFFERSON CITY- Three women were arrested Sunday after two victims were hit by a car.
Around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Jefferson City police officers responded to the 800 block of East Elm Street for a report of an assault involving a motor vehicle.
A 20-year-old Jefferson City suspect was first arrested after being caught on camera striking two individuals with a car.
According to several witnesses at the scene, a disturbance occurred between several people in the area. The suspect backed out of a parking place and appeared to leave but then drove forward, struck a parked car and two individuals next to the car. She then backed up again and fled the area.
She was later located and taken into custody. She first denied the incident, but was told the entire encounter was recorded, and then she admitted to the incident.
She was transported to the Cole County Jail for processing, where she remains. Charges are being requested by JCPD for first degree property damage and second degree assault.
Later around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Locust Street for a disturbance, which involved several participants of the earlier assault. An 18-year-old Cole County resident was arrested for fourth degree assault and second degree property damage for damaging a vehicle.
A second 18-year-old Cole County resident was also arrested for fourth degree assault, for her role in the Locust Street incident.
Both were transported to the Cole County Jail but have since been released.
JCPD says the two incidents are related and the investigation is ongoing with more arrests possible.