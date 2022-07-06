JEFFERSON CITY − A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an assault last Friday in Jefferson City.
The Jefferson City Police Department asked for the public's help with identifying an assault suspect on Tuesday.
JCPD said they took a 20-year-old Jefferson City resident into custody. A name was not released by police.
The suspect is currently awaiting formal charges of first-degree attempted rape and two counts second-degree sexual abuse.
Investigators found he is also a suspect in multiple outstanding cases, according to a news release.
Police say the assault happened at a business in the 2200 block of Missouri Boulevard Friday around 2:15 p.m. Officers were told the suspect fled the scene after he was a pursued by a witness and a victim.
JCPD thanked the community for calls and tips that led to the suspect's arrest.