JEFFERSON CITY − Police arrested a 69-year-old Jefferson City man Wednesday for attempting to entice a minor.
Jefferson City Police say a mother of a 12-year-old contacted the department with concerns regarding a suspect standing around a school bus stop near High and Cherry Streets. The suspect on multiple occasions attempted to converse with the child by placing notes and currency under a rock, along the path where the child would walk home.
The child notified her mother and identified the address of the suspect. A registered sex offender was found at the same address and an investigation identified the suspect as being the same, a news release said.
JCPD's investigation revealed the suspect is a compliant sex offender and his previous case was sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in Columbia in 1997.
The suspect was located, arrested at his residence and transported to the Cole County Jail. Charges are being requested for the crimes of first degree stalking and attempted enticement of a child.
No name was released by Jefferson City Police.