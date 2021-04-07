JEFFERSON CITY - A male suspect is currently in custody of the Cole County Jail for involvement in a stabbing assault on Tuesday night.
Police arrived on the scene of the 200 block of Vista Road in Jefferson City around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a 24-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was awake and speaking with officers at the scene.
The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning.
According to a JCPD emailed release, the disturbance occurred after a road rage incident near West Main Road and Dix Road. The suspect followed the victim to the assault location and flashed an "edged weapon."
Witnesses at the scene took photos and videos to share with Jefferson City officers. Police found the 28-year-old suspect shortly after at his residence.
In an interview with police, the suspect admitted to involvement in the disturbance by being armed with a knife.
Charges are being requested for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Both charges are felonies.