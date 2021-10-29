JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested a suspect Friday morning following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.
According to a news release, at 8:10 a.m., members of the Jefferson City SWAT team assisted the MUSTANG Drug Task Force in executing the warrant in the 500 block of Shawn Drive.
The suspect, 28-year-old Eric Kidd of Jefferson City, was detained for numerous warrants for his arrest.
At the scene, officers located two firearms, a Masterpiece Arms 5.7x28mm pistol and a .380 caliber handgun.
During a search of the residence officers located over 117 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 500 grams of marijuana and heroin individually packaged for apparent sale, according to the news release.
The suspect in Friday’s arrest previously led officers on a high-speed pursuit on Aug. 25, the charges of which will be added to the request.
The suspect was given the opportunity to provide a statement at the police station but declined.
The suspect was transported and is being held for crimes of possession or control of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and first degree trafficking drugs.